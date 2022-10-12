  • Celtic's Daizen Maeda (left) contends for the ball with Leipzig's Willi Orban during their Champions League group match in Glasgow on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Glasgow – Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the Glasgow giants are close to turning a corner in Europe despite bowing out of the Champions League with a 2-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Leipzig struck twice in the final 15 minutes through Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg to condemn Celtic to a seventh consecutive home Champions League defeat, equaling the competition record.

