Glasgow – Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the Glasgow giants are close to turning a corner in Europe despite bowing out of the Champions League with a 2-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Leipzig struck twice in the final 15 minutes through Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg to condemn Celtic to a seventh consecutive home Champions League defeat, equaling the competition record.
