  • Japan's Mayu Ishikawa (second from left) jumps to slam the ball during a quarterfinal match against Brazil at the women's volleyball world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's Mayu Ishikawa (second from left) jumps to slam the ball during a quarterfinal match against Brazil at the women's volleyball world championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

APELDOORN, Netherlands – Japan suffered a crushing quarterfinal loss to Brazil at the women’s volleyball world championship Tuesday after racing to a two-set lead.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Brazil won 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-13 on the back of a match-high 25 points by Gabi in a 2-hour, 18-minute contest played in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW