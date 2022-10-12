Montreal – The head of Hockey Canada and its entire board of directors resigned Tuesday following revelations that the sport’s governing body used shady funds to pay off sexual abuse victims.
Hockey Canada has been in turmoil since gang-rape accusations against the body were revealed in June, raising questions about the organization’s settlement of a lawsuit filed by the alleged victims two months earlier.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.