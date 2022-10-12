  • Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has described the resignation of Hockey Canada's board as 'a step toward restoring Canadians' confidence' in the organization. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Montreal – The head of Hockey Canada and its entire board of directors resigned Tuesday following revelations that the sport’s governing body used shady funds to pay off sexual abuse victims.

Hockey Canada has been in turmoil since gang-rape accusations against the body were revealed in June, raising questions about the organization’s settlement of a lawsuit filed by the alleged victims two months earlier.

