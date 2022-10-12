  • Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Mariners in Game 1 of their AL division series in Houston on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Yordan Alvarez smashed a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the Houston Astros an 8-7 fightback victory over Seattle in Game 1 of their MLB playoff series.

The dramatic game-winning blast came after the visiting Mariners had seized a four-run lead through seven innings and the Astros were down to their last strike in the ninth.

