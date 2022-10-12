Los Angeles – Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who in February was found guilty of distributing a controlled substance to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.
Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019, while on a team trip to Texas. An autopsy showed oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system.
