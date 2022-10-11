  • Ali Daei participates in the final draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on April 1. | REUTERS
    Ali Daei participates in the final draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha on April 1. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Tehran – Authorities in Iran have returned the passport of Ali Daei, the country’s soccer legend confirmed on Monday, after confiscating it for supporting protests over Mahsa Amini’s death.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide demonstrations since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman’s death was announced on Sept. 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

