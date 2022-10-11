London – British sprinter Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping case which led to Britain being stripped of Olympic relay medals, but he can compete again next year, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.
Britain was stripped of its Tokyo Olympics men’s 4x100m silver medal after Ujah tested positive for the banned substances Ostarine and S-23.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.