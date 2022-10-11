  • British sprinter Chijindu Ujah will be banned from competing until next year after the length of his doping ban was finalized on Monday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

London – British sprinter Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping case which led to Britain being stripped of Olympic relay medals, but he can compete again next year, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.

Britain was stripped of its Tokyo Olympics men’s 4x100m silver medal after Ujah tested positive for the banned substances Ostarine and S-23.

