  • Hideki Matsuyama will defend his Zozo Championship crown this weekend at Narashino Country Club. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Inzai, Chiba Pref. – Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday that he was fully to playing on the PGA Tour as he prepares to defend his title at this week’s Zozo Championship in his native Japan.

Matsuyama, who became Japan’s first male major winner at the Masters last year, will face a field including Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and rising South Korean Kim Joo-hyung as the U.S. PGA Tour returns to Narashino Country Club.

