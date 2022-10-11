  • Dustin Johnson has clinched the inaugural LIV Golf individual championship with one tournament remaining in the schedule. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Dustin Johnson has clinched the inaugural LIV Golf individual championship with one tournament remaining in the schedule. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson won $18 million after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series with a 16th-place finish at the latest event in Bangkok, Thailand, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Monday.

The American, 38, shot a five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on nine-under par, leaving him with an insurmountable 42-point lead over Branden Grace of South Africa.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW