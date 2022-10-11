Yokohama – Hanshin reliever Atsuki Yuasa got in and out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Tigers eliminated the Yokohama DeNA BayStars with a 3-2 come-from-behind win in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series’ first stage Monday.
The Tigers, who finished the regular season in third place, will face batting Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami’s Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the best-of-seven final stage beginning Wednesday at Jingu Stadium.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.