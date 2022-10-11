  • Hanshin players celebrate after beating the BayStars to advance to the finals of the Central League Climax Series in Yokohama on Monday. | KYODO
    Hanshin players celebrate after beating the BayStars to advance to the finals of the Central League Climax Series in Yokohama on Monday. | KYODO

Yokohama – Hanshin reliever Atsuki Yuasa got in and out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Tigers eliminated the Yokohama DeNA BayStars with a 3-2 come-from-behind win in Game 3 of the Central League Climax Series’ first stage Monday.

The Tigers, who finished the regular season in third place, will face batting Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami’s Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the best-of-seven final stage beginning Wednesday at Jingu Stadium.

