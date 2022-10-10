  • Novak Djokovic has won four titles from 10 events this season. | AFP-JIJI
    Novak Djokovic has won four titles from 10 events this season.

Paris – Novak Djokovic believes his prolonged — but self-inflicted — absences in 2022 make him even more “super-pumped and motivated” to finish the year on a high note after starting it with the ignominy of deportation from Australia.

The 35-year-old swept to back-to-back titles when he comfortably defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the Astana final on Sunday, a week after securing the Tel Aviv trophy.

