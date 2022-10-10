  • The Swallows' Munetaka Murakami hit 56 home runs during the regular season. | KYODO
Munetaka Murakami, the youngest man to win a batting Triple Crown while mashing a historic number of home runs, has opened eyes and shattered the stereotypical perceptions of how sluggers attack baseballs and put them in the seats.

Not only did the 22-year-old cleanup hitter for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows surpass the best single-season total of the nation’s career home run king, Sadaharu Oh, he did so in unique fashion.

