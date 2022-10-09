  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Suzuka, Mie Pref. – Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen crossed the line first and was awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty, dropping him to third.

