Saitama – Japan won figure skating’s Japan Open on Saturday after Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto topped the men’s and women’s standings, respectively, in a three-team competition involving North American and European rivals.
In a free skate-only event featuring two men and women from each team, Kao Miura and Rika Kihira joined Uno and Sakamoto as they scored 623.84 points in total for Japan’s first win in four tournaments and 10th overall at Saitama Super Arena.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.