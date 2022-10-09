  • Shoma Uno skates during the Japan Open in Saitama on Saturday. | KYODO
    Shoma Uno skates during the Japan Open in Saitama on Saturday. | KYODO

Saitama – Japan won figure skating’s Japan Open on Saturday after Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto topped the men’s and women’s standings, respectively, in a three-team competition involving North American and European rivals.

In a free skate-only event featuring two men and women from each team, Kao Miura and Rika Kihira joined Uno and Sakamoto as they scored 623.84 points in total for Japan’s first win in four tournaments and 10th overall at Saitama Super Arena.

