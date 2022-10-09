  • Mariners players celebrate at Rogers Centre after beating the Blue Jays to advance to the AL Divisional Series in Toronto on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Mariners players celebrate at Rogers Centre after beating the Blue Jays to advance to the AL Divisional Series in Toronto on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The Seattle Mariners pulled off the greatest road comeback in Major League Baseball playoff history on Saturday, rallying from seven runs down to defeat Toronto 10-9 and eliminate the Blue Jays.

After falling behind 8-1 through five innings, the Mariners scored four runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to pull level at 9-9.

