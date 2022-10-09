  • SoftBank's Yuki Yanagita hits a third-inning grand slam against Seibu in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Yuki Yanagita opened the scoring with a third-inning grand slam as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks crushed the Seibu Lions 8-2 on Sunday to wrap up the Pacific League Climax Series’ first stage in a two-game sweep.

The Hawks will now travel to Osaka to take on the two-time defending PL champion Orix Buffaloes in the best-of-seven final stage, starting Wednesday.

