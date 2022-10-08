  • Gamba players celebrate the team's opening goal by Juan Alano against F. Marinos in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
    Gamba players celebrate the team's opening goal by Juan Alano against F. Marinos in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Yokohama – The pre-match display by Yokohama F. Marinos supporters boasted a clear message: “Take it back.”

Gamba Osaka goalkeeper Masaaki Higashiguchi had other plans.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW