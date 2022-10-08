  • Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina during a friendly against Jamaica in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 28. | AFP-JIJI
    Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina during a friendly against Jamaica in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sept. 28. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he is counting the days until the World Cup and believes his team has a good chance of winning.

Messi, who will be playing his fifth World Cup in Qatar, said he is in a positive mood ahead of the tournament.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW