  • Neom in northwestern Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029. | REUTERS
    Neom in northwestern Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Lausanne, Switzerland – The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement, but it follows a double logic.

For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is the chance to use them as national showcases.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW