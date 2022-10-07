  • Metropolitans forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Ignite forward Leonard Miller during the third quarter of their game in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Metropolitans forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Ignite forward Leonard Miller during the third quarter of their game in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  AFP-JIJI

Henderson, Nevada – With a 242-cm wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy Victor Wembanyama didn’t disappoint in his first appearance in the United States.

Wembanyama, 18, flew to Nevada with his French league team to showcase the skills that many informed observers believe will make him the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft.

