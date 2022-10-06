  • England's Sarah Hunter (left) and New Zealand's Kennedy Simon pose with the Rugby World Cup trophy during an event in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021. | AFP-JIJI
    England's Sarah Hunter (left) and New Zealand's Kennedy Simon pose with the Rugby World Cup trophy during an event in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021. | AFP-JIJI

Wellington – Confident England is the red-hot favorite, but New Zealand, the defending champion and host, will have a point to prove when the women’s Rugby World Cup starts in potentially record-breaking fashion on Saturday.

The tournament kicks off with a mouthwatering triple bill, all at Auckland’s Eden Park, when South Africa plays France; Fiji takes on England; and New Zealand hosts Australia.

