  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen has an opportunity to secure the Formula One title at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. | REUTERS
Formula One makes its long-awaited return to Suzuka Circuit this weekend, with motorheads from across the nation descending upon the Honda-owned 5.8-km figure-eight track in Mie Prefecture.

Those joining the sold-out crowds, however, might be disappointed if they are expecting a Japanese Grand Prix that resembles the titanic title-deciding battles between legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1989 and 1990.

