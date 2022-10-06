  • The Yankees' Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record with his 62nd of the season on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Yankees' Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record with his 62nd of the season on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The Dallas man who caught v ‘s American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball on Tuesday night said he has not decided what to do with the historic souvenir.

Cory Youmans was sitting in the front row of Section 31 in left field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when he snared Judge’s leadoff blast on the fly.

