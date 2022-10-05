  • Yoshihito Nishioka hits a return against Miomir Kecmanovic during their Japan Open match on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Yoshihito Nishioka hits a return against Miomir Kecmanovic during their Japan Open match on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Just days after winning his second career ATP Tour title, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka lost to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Kecmanovic, ranked 33rd, won 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 after breaking Nishioka’s serve twice early in the third set at Ariake Tennis Park.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW