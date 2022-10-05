  • AFP-Jiji

London – Jim Redmond, who helped his injured sprinter son Derek cross the finish line at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in what became an iconic moment of Games history, has died aged 81, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Redmond dashed onto the track to help his stricken son, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight, and together the Britons limped to the finish line of the 400-meter semifinal.

