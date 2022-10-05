Milan – Luke Donald said Tuesday that next year’s Ryder Cup will “unify” golf despite the sport descending into civil war over the mega-rich breakaway LIV tour.
Golf was plunged into crisis when the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series was announced earlier this year, offering players who switched from the traditional PGA and European tours huge sums of money but sparking a bitter split that threatens to tear the sport apart.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.