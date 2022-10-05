  • Staff report

Shohei Ohtani’s career-high hitting streak ended at 18 games after the two-way star failed to record a hit against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star was 0-4, reaching first base when he was hit by Oakland starter Cole Irvin’s change-up in the third inning.

