Shohei Ohtani’s career-high hitting streak ended at 18 games after the two-way star failed to record a hit against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Angels two-way star was 0-4, reaching first base when he was hit by Oakland starter Cole Irvin’s change-up in the third inning.
