    Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge clobbered a first-inning offering from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to etch his name into the history books and give the Yankees an early lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

