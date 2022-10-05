New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the year on Tuesday to break the American League single-season record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge clobbered a first-inning offering from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to etch his name into the history books and give the Yankees an early lead at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
