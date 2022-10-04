  • The most recent edition of the Asian Winter Games took place in Sapporo in February 2017. | REUTERS
Riyadh – Saudi Arabia was chosen on Tuesday to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, at a $500 billion futuristic megacity in the desert that planners say will feature a year-round winter sports complex.

“The deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for winter sports,” the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on the decision, made during its general assembly meeting in Phnom Penh.

