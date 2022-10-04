  • Yu Darvish went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts for the Padres in September. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Oakland, California – San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month for September, Major League Baseball said Monday.

Darvish received the second monthly honor of his major league career, moving him into a tie for the most by a Japanese player alongside Hideo Nomo, Hideki Irabu and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

