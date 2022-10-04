  • Chiba pitcher Roki Sasaki, who pitched a perfect game on April 18, is one of 15 players who called up to Samurai Japan for the first time. | KYODO
Samurai Japan named its roster for four warmup contests next month, as the national team and manager Hideki Kuriyama continue to work toward the World Baseball Classic in March.

Tokyo Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami and Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki headline the 28-man roster Kuriyama named during a news conference at a Tokyo hotel on Tuesday.

