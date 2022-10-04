Tokyo Yakult Swallows third baseman Munetaka Murakami became Nippon Professional Baseball’s youngest Triple Crown winner at 22 on Monday, topping the Central League with a .318 batting average, 56 home runs and 134 RBIs.
Murakami, who was the runaway leader in home runs and RBIs, went 2-for-4, including his 56th homer in the regular-season finale, during an 8-2 win over the Yokohama DeNA BayStars at Jingu Stadium, holding off a late-season challenge by Chunichi Dragons outfielder Yohei Oshima, who hit .314.
