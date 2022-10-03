  • Nick Kyrgios hits a return against Karen Khachanov during the U.S. Open quarterfinals in New York on Sept. 6. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Nick Kyrgios said it was “not difficult at all” to focus on this week’s Japan Open, despite his court hearing on Tuesday at home in Australia for alleged common assault.

The 27-year-old Wimbledon finalist is due to have his case heard at a magistrates’ court in Canberra on the same day he is scheduled to play in Tokyo.

