  • A group of people carry a man at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 127 people died after a stampede at the stadium. | AFP-JIJI
Malang, Indonesia – At least 129 people died at a soccer stadium in Indonesia when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the eastern city of Malang, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

