Noda, Chiba Prefecture – Minami Katsu overcame a three-shot deficit to win the Japan Women’s Open golf championship for the second year in a row on Sunday, giving her the second major title of her career.
The 24-year-old Katsu shot a 4-under 68 in the final round for a 3-under-par total of 285, one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Shin Ji Yai, on the Sumire Course of Murasaki Country Club in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.