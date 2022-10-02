  • Minami Katsu poses with the trophy after winning the Japan Women's Open in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
    Minami Katsu poses with the trophy after winning the Japan Women's Open in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Noda, Chiba Prefecture – Minami Katsu overcame a three-shot deficit to win the Japan Women’s Open golf championship for the second year in a row on Sunday, giving her the second major title of her career.

The 24-year-old Katsu shot a 4-under 68 in the final round for a 3-under-par total of 285, one stroke ahead of South Korea’s Shin Ji Yai, on the Sumire Course of Murasaki Country Club in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.

