  • Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after suffering a concussion during the team's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field after suffering a concussion during the team's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

New York – The NFL and its players union agreed Saturday that changes to concussion protocols are needed following reports the union fired a consultant involved in clearing Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In a joint statement, the National Football League and NFL Players Association said conversations are already under way and changes are likely soon.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW