  • Shohei Ohtani's guaranteed $30 million for the 2023 season is the highest amount paid to an arbitration-eligible player. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Los Angeles – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a one-year deal worth $30 million to remain with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, the club announced Saturday.

The 28-year-old inked the largest-ever MLB deal for a player eligible for arbitration, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

