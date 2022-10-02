Los Angeles – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a one-year deal worth $30 million to remain with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season, the club announced Saturday.
The 28-year-old inked the largest-ever MLB deal for a player eligible for arbitration, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in 2020.
