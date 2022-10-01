ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to an MLB career-high 15 games with a 2-for-4 outing as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday.
A day after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning and earning his 15th win on the mound, the two-way star preserved his streak at the plate with a first-inning single to right off Glenn Otto (6-10).
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.