  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reaches first on a single against the Texas Rangers on Friday at Angel Stadium. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • KYodo

ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to an MLB career-high 15 games with a 2-for-4 outing as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday.

A day after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning and earning his 15th win on the mound, the two-way star preserved his streak at the plate with a first-inning single to right off Glenn Otto (6-10).

