  • Team USA forward Megan Rapinoe (right) comes on for forward Sophia Smith during the second half against Nigeria at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 3 | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

U.S. women’s team coach Vlatko Andonovski is hoping a sold-out Wembley Stadium will create an atmosphere to give his team a real test in next month’s friendly against England, with the World Cup less than a year away.

Two-time world champions Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn were joined by an array of young talent in the American squad named on Thursday, with the team due to face England on Oct. 7 and Spain in Pamplona on Oct. 11.

