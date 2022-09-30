The PGA Tour fired back against LIV Golf in a court battle between the tournament organizers, claiming the Saudi Arabia-backed upstart is competing unfairly by luring players with millions of dollars to breach their contracts.
LIV has “reportedly” committed to paying $100 million to $200 million and offered exorbitant upfront fees to draw popular golfers to its tournaments, according to a countersuit the PGA Tour filed Wednesday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.