  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (center) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (right) in the second quarter of an NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-JIJI

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after a vicious sack in the second quarter of a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sparking new concussion fears just days after he had been evaluated for a head injury.

Tagovailoa’s head appeared to slam into the turf after a tackle from the Bengals’ Josh Tupou.

