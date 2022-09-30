Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after a vicious sack in the second quarter of a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sparking new concussion fears just days after he had been evaluated for a head injury.
Tagovailoa’s head appeared to slam into the turf after a tackle from the Bengals’ Josh Tupou.
