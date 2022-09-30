Saitama – The NBA returned to Japan with a bang on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in a sold-out Saitama Super Arena.
An upbeat crowd saved its loudest applause for Wizards star Rui Hachimura, who is entering his fourth NBA season after becoming the first Japanese player to be selected in the NBA Draft, and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry of the reigning world champion Warriors.
