  • Washington's Rui Hachimura contends against Golden State's Moses Moody during Game 1 of the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Arena on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Washington's Rui Hachimura contends against Golden State's Moses Moody during Game 1 of the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Arena on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Saitama – The NBA returned to Japan with a bang on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in a sold-out Saitama Super Arena.

An upbeat crowd saved its loudest applause for Wizards star Rui Hachimura, who is entering his fourth NBA season after becoming the first Japanese player to be selected in the NBA Draft, and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry of the reigning world champion Warriors.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW