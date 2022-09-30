  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies during Media Day at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, on Sept. 25. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies during Media Day at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, on Sept. 25. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors plan to put on a memorable show for Japanese fans when they battle the Washington Wizards in a pair of preseason exhibition games at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo, superstar point guard Stephen Curry said Thursday.

Curry, who led Golden State to the NBA title for a fourth time in June, said Friday and Sunday’s friendlies against a Washington side featuring Japanese star Rui Hachimura presented a “special opportunity to embrace Japanese culture (and) fans.”

