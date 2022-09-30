  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

  • Reuters, Staff report

Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way player settled for eight scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over the Oakland A’s on Thursday night in Anaheim, California, earning him his 15th win.

Oakland’s Conner Capel singled to center on a 1-2 cutter with two outs in the eighth inning on Ohtani’s 95th pitch of the night to break up the no-hitter. Dermis Garcia followed with a single, but Ohtani got out of the inning when he retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to third.

