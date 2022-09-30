  • New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge conducts postgame interviews after hitting his 61st home run of the season, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday. | CHRIS DONOVAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge conducts postgame interviews after hitting his 61st home run of the season, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday. | CHRIS DONOVAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge arrives back in New York with the hopes of hometown fans on his shoulders, after equaling the American League single-season home run record on the road, with the chance to break Roger Maris’ 1961 mark in the Bronx.

He equaled Yankee legend Babe Ruth’s best single-season performance of 60 last week, and there was palpable relief among Yankees fans on Wednesday as he notched homer number 61 in Toronto after seven straight games and 33 plate appearances without a home run.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW