Kenta Imamiya drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run, as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks beat the Rakuten Eagles 5-4 on Thursday to reduce their magic number to two for clinching the PL title.

The fourth-place Eagles’ loss at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi guaranteed that the Hawks, the second-place Orix Buffaloes and the third-place Seibu Lions would advance to the Climax Series playoffs.

