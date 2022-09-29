DUSSELDORF, Germany – Japan’s 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar will be announced on Nov. 1, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday.
The Samurai Blue beat fellow World Cup qualifier the United States 2-0 on Friday and drew 0-0 with Ecuador on Tuesday in Dusseldorf, Germany, in its last two warm-up games before Moriyasu makes the final call.
