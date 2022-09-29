  • Japan's players pose for a group photo before their match against Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Japan's players pose for a group photo before their match against Ecuador in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

DUSSELDORF, Germany – Japan’s 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar will be announced on Nov. 1, manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday.

The Samurai Blue beat fellow World Cup qualifier the United States 2-0 on Friday and drew 0-0 with Ecuador on Tuesday in Dusseldorf, Germany, in its last two warm-up games before Moriyasu makes the final call.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW