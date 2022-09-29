  • Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) and Kasper Dolberg jump to head the ball during a Nations League match against France in Copenhagen on Sept. 25. | AFP-JIJI
    Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) and Kasper Dolberg jump to head the ball during a Nations League match against France in Copenhagen on Sept. 25. | AFP-JIJI

Doha – Denmark will wear kits at the World Cup that were designed by manufacturer Hummel as a protest against Qatar’s human rights record ahead of the tournament, the sportswear company said Wednesday.

Hummel said it had toned down the details on Denmark’s World Cup jerseys and also released a black kit.

