The chess world has been shaken by a cheating accusation at the highest level of play since Magnus Carlsen’s loss to Hans Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup on Sept. 4 and Carlsen’s subsequent decision to withdraw from that tournament. When they were paired again last week in the Julius Baer Generation Cup, Carlsen resigned in protest without making a second move in the game.

Niemann was eliminated from that event in the quarterfinals, but this did nothing to quell the rumors of impropriety that swirled around his play after his victory with the black pieces over Carlsen. Neither Niemann nor a representative for Carlsen responded to requests for comment.