  • Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run of the season during the seventh inning against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run of the season during the seventh inning against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Toronto – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season to equal the Roger Maris’ longstanding American League record on Wednesday.

Judge, who has been motoring toward the record all season, had been stuck on 60 home runs after failing to homer in seven straight games and 33 at bats.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW